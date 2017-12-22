Oklahoma House Democratic leader says he won't resign seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The longtime leader of the Oklahoma House Democrats says he no longer plans to resign his state House seat in Del City and will continue serving his constituents next year.

State Rep. Scott Inman, a one-time Democratic candidate for governor, said in a statement Friday he would continue serving House District 94 until his term is up next year.

Inman announced in October that he was dropping his bid for governor and that he planned to resign from his house seat, citing the strain of the campaign on his personal life.

But Inman said he decided to keep serving "after much consideration and consultation with my family." Inman didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

House Democrats already have picked Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs as their new leader.

