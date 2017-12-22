Scott Inman Changes Mind, Will Stay In Legislature

Two months after ending his gubernatorial aspirations and announcing his resignation from the state House, Scott Inman has had a change of heart, at least partly.

He's decided to continue representing House District 94.

In a statement released Friday, Inman wrote:

"After much consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided to honor the trust and faith shown to me by the citizens of Del City and south Oklahoma City when they elected me to serve as their representative for the sixth time in November of 2016. Today, I am announcing my intent to return to the Oklahoma House next session to complete the important work facing our great state. As the Legislature continues to work toward a bipartisan budget solution to address the myriad of fiscal challenges facing our kids, senior and veterans. I want to ensure my constituents have the voice and the representation they rightfully deserve."