Boy, 8, dies after ATV overturns in eastern Oklahoma

MONROE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle wreck in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Thursday night near Monroe, about 175 miles (281 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City and near the state's border with Arkansas. According to a preliminary report, a 14-year-old boy was driving the ATV when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

There were three others on the ATV plus the driver. The highway patrol says the 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were not injured.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

