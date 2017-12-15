Fallin Sets Formal Agenda Special Session

Gov. Mary Fallin released an executive order Friday evening to formally announce the special session beginning on Monday.

Gov. Mary Fallin, through executive order, sets the formal agenda for the special session. Legislators came within five votes of passing a bill during the first special session that would have achieved the governor's goals of filling the budget hole and generating new revenues to pay for raises for teachers and state workers. A so-called "cuts and cash" measure that passed but did not include any new revenues and did not address future funding needs was vetoed.

Legislative leaders say she was wrong then and is wrong now.

“It's not just hiding from the legislature what we're going to do during special session Majority floor leader Rep. Jon Echols said of the governor’s veto. “It's hiding from the public what we're going to do in special session and there's a real easy solution. Issue the call, bring the legislature back on January 2, right after the holidays, and give the public time to know what we're going to be doing.”

There have been some informal discussions during this period between special sessions and tax hikes are likely to be back on the table but it's not going to be any easier to get the 76 votes needed in the House to pass.

"This week's discussions with a bipartisan group of legislative leaders along with community leaders' input, it was determined we need more time to work toward a long-term, predictable solution to fix our budget problems," said Fallin.