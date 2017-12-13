My Two Cents: Fields And Futures - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My Two Cents: Fields And Futures

Posted: Updated:

Five years ago, a successful Oklahoma City couple were invited on a school bus tour of the Oklahoma City school districts athletic facilities. They were shocked by what they saw, overgrown or barren fields, crumbling dugouts and benches, broken down bleachers.

Tim and Liz McLaughlin, despite not having any kids in the district, decided they had to do something and boy have they!

They founded Fields and Futures. So far, they've completely renovated 20 athletic fields in the OKC district, with the ultimate goal of transforming students' lives by getting them involved in athletics.

It's working, and it's become a model for other cities. 

Cal Ripken, the iron man of Major League Baseball, so believes in what they're doing he's partnering with Fields and Futures. Former Oklahoma Sooners football coach Bob Stoops will be the keynote speaker at tomorrow night's fundraiser event in Bricktown. OU AD Joe Castiglione is a supporter and Wes Welker is a major supporter.

I have been honored to emcee all of the ribbon cuttings on the new fields and the banquets, too. I've been astonished how Fields and Futures has turned neglected ball fields into showplaces student-athletes can be proud of and the community can rally around.

They're almost halfway home with 22 more fields to go. If you'd like to get in on this amazing transformation, check out Fields and Futures on Facebook.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.