Your 2 Cents: Gundy Tweets 'Cowboy For Life'

Oklahoma State is lucky to have Mike Gundy as its head football coach, I'm glad he rejected Tennessee's head turning money and stated again that he's a "Cowboy for Life". Can we not do this again coach?

Here's what you had to say about Gundy's decision:

Thomas first, "Few coaches have been so consistent at excellent recruiting and making a consistently strong program year after year."

MB from Stillwater says, "Great to have a coach who believes part of his coaching is to have young men accountable for their actions."

Greg from Strother, "As a lifelong Cowboys fan, I think he's pulling a publicity stunt to make fans feel he's relevant and a big deal."

Jon says, “Cowboy for Life” doesn't mean he won't leave. “He could leave to coach another team, but in his heart, he will be a Cowboy for life."

Kerry writes, "He needs to quit toying with us. I guess he's never read about the little boy who cried wolf."

From Toni, "Mike Gundy is OSU football! So glad he's staying!"

Finally from Ann in Del City, "For life? You mean like KD was here for 'life' (9 years)."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.