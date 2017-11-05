OKCFD Responds To Fire On First National's 26th Floor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCFD Responds To Fire On First National's 26th Floor

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A fire sparked on the 26th floor of the First National Center a little before noon on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department stated the fire was contained only to the fire floor and did not spread to any other floors.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be electrical due to the remodeling currently happening at the building.

An initial sweep also found nobody on the floor so there are no injuries to report.

