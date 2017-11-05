Texas Man Dies In Fiery Semi Wreck Near Tushka

A Texas man died has today after three semis were involved in a fiery wreck earlier this week on Highway 69 near Tushka, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

On November 2, semi driver Charles Prosser, 40, of McGomery, Texas, rear-ended another semi. This collision then slid Prosser's semi left, striking another semi in the rear. The two driver's of the other two semis were not injured.

After the wreck, Prosser became pinned in the semi's cab as it caught fire. Prosser was pinned for about 20 minutes as fire crews put out the fire and freed him.