Flanagan Upsets Keitany, Ends US Drought At NYC Marathon

Shalane Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany on Sunday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, potentially ending her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.More >>
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
