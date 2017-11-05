McAlester Restoring Water Outage, Thousands Affected - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

McAlester Restoring Water Outage, Thousands Affected

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

The mayor of McAlester says at least some water service has been restored to most of the approximately 28,000 city and rural customers who lost service, including the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Mayor John Browne says one of the city's four pumps was working Saturday after a fire and a water line break shut off service, but the system will be shut down for about four hours starting at 7 a.m. Sunday for repairs.

Browne says pumps and fire trucks maintained water pressure at the hospital in the city of about 18,000, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

State prison officials say bottled water was brought to two prisons in the city and prisoner visitations are canceled on Sunday because of the planned system shut down.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.