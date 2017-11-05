Edmond's Armstrong Auditorium Lines Up November Shows

Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond is hosting Christopher O'Riley and Pablo Ziegler on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The keyboard virtuosos present a spicy, entertaining program filled with Latin flavor. The duo will team up on Armstrong Auditorium's two Hamburg Steinway grand pianos.

Christopher O'Riley is a pianist and radio host of National Public Radio's From the Top. He is best known for his groundbreaking arrangements with Radiohead, English songwriter Nick Drake and American musician Elliot Smith.

Pablo Ziegler launched his career performing in Astor Piazolla's legendary quintet for more than a decade. For the past 20 years, Ziegler has helped to shape the modern tango, combining American jazz and tango.

The pair is reuniting for the Two to Tango tour after an international success of the Los Tangeros tour.

Tickets to see the duo start at $23 for balcony seating and $48 for orchestra.

Later this month, Armstrong Auditorium is hosting violinist Ray Chen on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Ray Chen is one of the world's most prestigious young violinists. He will showcase a classical concert unlike any other, titled Journey Across Europe.

Chen is the winner of two of the world's most prestigious violin competitions, Queen Elizabeth (2009) and Yehudi Menuhin (2008). Chen is no stranger to standing ovations. After performing at Armstrong Auditorium, he will visit Spain, Denmark, Germany, Italy and many other destinations around the world.

He is also a huge social media sensation, with more than two million followers on SoundCloud and an extensive following on other channels. Chen uses his platform, humor and education to effectively broaden the reach of classical music.

Tickets to see the soloist start at $23 for balcony seating and $48 for orchestra.

