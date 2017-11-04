Slow The Sands Of Time Sunday, Standard Time Returning Again - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Slow The Sands Of Time Sunday, Standard Time Returning Again

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time bids adieu and standard time re-emerges for most people in the United States.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

Click here for more information on Daylight Saving Time and time saving rules.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.