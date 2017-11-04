Mayfield’s 598 Yards Lead Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St. 62-52

Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Here's OSU coach Mike Gundy on Saturday's upcoming Bedlam matchup.More >>
Here's OSU coach Mike Gundy on Saturday's upcoming Bedlam matchup.More >>
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Lon Kruger and Oklahoma got a colossal commitment on Bedlam eve, when four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.More >>
Lon Kruger and Oklahoma got a colossal commitment on Bedlam eve, when four-star point guard De’Vion Harmon pledged to the Sooners.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Bedlam sure lived up to its name. Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.More >>
Once Kyrie Irving got it going, not even Oklahoma City’s star-studded roster could withstand the surge.More >>
Once Kyrie Irving got it going, not even Oklahoma City’s star-studded roster could withstand the surge.More >>
This year’s Bedlam matchup likely will affect the Big 12, College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy races.More >>
This year’s Bedlam matchup likely will affect the Big 12, College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy races.More >>
Stillwater at Midwest City Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe Elk City at Heritage Hall Kingfisher at Oklahoma Christian SchoolMore >>
Stillwater at Midwest City Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe Elk City at Heritage Hall Kingfisher at Oklahoma Christian SchoolMore >>