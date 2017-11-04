Plane Crash In Alva Leaves One Dead - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Plane Crash In Alva Leaves One Dead

By Cole Poland, News9.com
ALVA, Oklahoma -

Alva Police confirm a private plane has crashed north of the Share Medical Center, near Northwestern Oklahoma State University Ranger Field.

Two people were on board the plane at the time, a student pilot and instructor. Authorities confirm one person is dead and another had been critically injured but did not specify which individuals suffered what.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. as the plane was on final approach at the Alva Municipal Airport. A preliminary report stated a mechanical failure may have contributed to the crash.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated a helicopter had crashed.

