Oklahoma Gym To Host Junior NBA League

Young basketball players who dream to one day be in the NBA will have a shot to up their game. The Junior NBA program will offer a new league for kids and this year Oklahoma will play host.More >>
Young basketball players who dream to one day be in the NBA will have a shot to up their game. The Junior NBA program will offer a new league for kids and this year Oklahoma will play host.More >>
The U.S. Senate has confirmed a conservative Colorado Supreme Court justice to serve on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from six Western and Midwestern states.More >>
The U.S. Senate has confirmed a conservative Colorado Supreme Court justice to serve on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from six Western and Midwestern states.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.