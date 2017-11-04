Colorado Judge Confirmed For Denver-Based US Appeals Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Colorado Judge Confirmed For Denver-Based US Appeals Court

By Associated Press
Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
DENVER -

The U.S. Senate has confirmed a conservative Colorado Supreme Court justice to serve on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from six Western and Midwestern states.

Allison Eid replaces Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed in April to the nation's highest court. The Senate confirmed Eid's nomination Thursday.

The Denver-based 10th Circuit hears appeals of federal court cases in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. The court has 18 other judges.

Former Republican Gov. Bill Owens appointed Eid to the state Supreme Court in 2006. Voters retained her in 2011.

Eid graduated from Stanford and the University of Chicago. She clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Eid was an assistant and speechwriter to Education Secretary William J. Bennet under President Ronald Reagan.

