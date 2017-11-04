Oklahoma City, Tulsa Schools Allowed To Intervene In Lawsuit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa school districts are being allowed to intervene in a lawsuit by charter schools over funding.

An Oklahoma County district court judge ruled Friday that the two can join the lawsuit by the Oklahoma Public Charter Schools Association against the state Board of Education.

District officials say each stands to lose $1 million to $1.5 million if the lawsuit succeeds.

Charter schools are funded primarily by the state and contend they receive hundreds of dollars less per-student in funding. They're seeking a share of money traditional public schools receive from state and county taxes and other earnings.

Charter schools' attorney Bill Hickman said the districts are adequately represented by the state board and that the ruling could allow every district in the state to intervene, leading to confusion and delays.

