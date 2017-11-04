2 Former Oklahoma Lawmakers Appointed To USDA Positions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Former Oklahoma Lawmakers Appointed To USDA Positions

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two Republican former Oklahoma state representatives have been named directors of U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies in Oklahoma.

The U.S.D.A. announced Saturday that former Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha was appointed by President Donald Trump as Farm Service Agency state director and Lee Denney of Cushing was named Rural Development state director.

Biggs announced his immediate resignation from the state House on Thursday. Denney was term--limited and did not seek re-election in 2016.

Farm Service Agency state directors help implement U.S.D.A. policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in their states. Rural Development directors work to help improve the economy and quality of life in rural areas.

