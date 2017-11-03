Fire Destroys Mustang Home

After seeing the secluded property on Scott Lane was for sale, Karl Mengers said he had the contract signed the same day. “We’ve worked all our lives to have something like this,” he said.

And just two and a half years later, their dream home is destroyed.

Friday, it was still smoldering from a massive fire and the shock was still fresh for the whole family.

October 31 the alarm went off, the Mengers saw black smoke and they escaped their home. The flames would become intense.

“The interior of the house is all rough cedar and it just flew through the house,” said Mengers. “And once it got the shingles and everything else, it just went away in a hurry.”

The Oklahoma City Fire Department ruled the cause "undetermined." Mengers said Friday an investigator with the insurance company came by and said it was caused by a chord rubbing against a mat beneath a treadmill.

“In that back room where the fire started, all we had was a TV, DVD player and a treadmill,” he explained.

The family will start sifting through everything Saturday.

And eventually they plan to rebuild in the same spot.

“Since we’ve moved here I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Mengers told News 9.

Both Oklahoma City Fire Department and Mustang Fire Department responded. Fire officials estimated $500,000 in total damages.