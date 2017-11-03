Inmate Files Federal Lawsuit Against OK Sheriff's Offices Over Court Fines

Every county sheriff in Oklahoma is being named in a federal lawsuit over court fines.More >>
Every county sheriff in Oklahoma is being named in a federal lawsuit over court fines.More >>
DHS has a revised budget now calling for $36 million to be cut from a program that helps the elderly and disabled.More >>
DHS has a revised budget now calling for $36 million to be cut from a program that helps the elderly and disabled.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.