Gov. Fallin Sets Special Election To Fill Vacant Seat

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has scheduled a special election to fill the state House seat of former Rep. Scott Biggs.

Fallin said Friday that the filing period will be Nov. 13-15, the special primary election will be Jan. 9 and the special general election will be March 6. If a special primary election is not needed, the special general election will be Jan. 9.

Biggs is a Republican from Chickasha who announced his immediate resignation on Thursday from the House District 51 seat, saying only that he will work to promote the agriculture industry in Oklahoma.

The district includes Grady, Stephens and McClain counties.