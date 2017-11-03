Oklahoma October Tax Collections Up 10.6 Percent Over 2016

Oklahoma state Treasurer Ken Miller says the state collected 10.6 percent more revenue in October than in October 2016, with nearly 19 percent of the increase due to the elimination of some tax exemptions and rebates and some new fees.

Miller said Friday the treasury collected $980.2 million in October, an increase of $90.4 million from the same month last year and called the growth encouraging.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says $17.8 million of the increase comes from bills passed during the regular Legislative session.

Those bills remove a 1.25 percent sales tax exemption on vehicle sales; add a $5 fee on vehicle registrations; eliminate a rebate on gross production taxes; ends a discount for businesses that remit sales taxes; and adds a fee to professional sports tickets.