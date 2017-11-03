Source Who Is Being Examined By Special Counsel: 'It's Every Man For Himself'

Less than a week after two top former Trump campaign officials were indicted and another adviser to the campaign had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the pressure on others under scrutiny appears to be growing. One source whose actions during the 2016 election are being examined by the special counsel's office and who is reluctant to talk publicly tells CBS News, "It's every man for himself."More >>
Less than a week after two top former Trump campaign officials were indicted and another adviser to the campaign had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the pressure on others under scrutiny appears to be growing. One source whose actions during the 2016 election are being examined by the special counsel's office and who is reluctant to talk publicly tells CBS News, "It's every man for himself."More >>
A warm and pleasant weekend is shaping up for Oklahoma, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year. And it just happens to coincide with this year’s Bedlam game.More >>
A warm and pleasant weekend is shaping up for Oklahoma, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year. And it just happens to coincide with this year’s Bedlam game.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.