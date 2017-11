The "All Clear" has been given at Tecumseh High School following a lock down due to threats made by a student, who lives outside the district, on social media.

Authorities tell News 9 that the threats came from a student that does not live in the school district. Police did not specify what the threats were nor did they mention if any specific students were mentioned.

The teen who made the threats is in police custody. That person still have not been identified, but authorities they do not attend Tecumseh High School and was not present at the school during the lock down.