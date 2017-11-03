OKC T-Mobile Store Manager Accused Of Stealing Nude Pics From Customer's Phone

The manager of an Oklahoma City T-Mobile store is in hot water after allegedly stealing nude photographs from a customer’s iPhone.

It happened at the T-Mobile store located near SW 44th Street and S. Western Avenue. Police received responded to the scene around 7 p.m., Thursday, after receiving a call about a sex offense.

The victim told police she was at the store to try and get her new iPhone working properly. The victim told police she gave her phone to the store manager, 26-year-old Jesus Cardenas, who assisted her. While in possession of her phone, the victim said Cardenas sent 10 nude photos of herself to his personal phone.

According to the report, the victim told police that, at first, she did not notice the messages were sent because Cardenas deleted the message thread from the phone. However, a copy of that thread was also made on the victim’s iWatch, where she noticed 10 picture messages had been sent to a phone number she did not recognize.

Police went to the store and confronted Cardenas about the messages. The report states that Cardenas cell number matched the unknown number in the victim’s phone.

Cardenas was placed under arrested and was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and concealing stolen property. His bond was set at $12,000.