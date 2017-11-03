9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Nov. 2 – Nov. 5)

A warm and pleasant weekend is shaping up for Oklahoma, with temperatures well above normal for this time of year. And it just happens to coincide with this year’s Bedlam game.

This year’s matchup between the Sooners and the Cowboys, ranked #5 and #11, respectively in the initial playoff rankings, is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Stillwater. Not to mention that this week’s ESPN College Gameday will be live on the campus of OSU Saturday on the library lawn.

Also on Saturday, at the Oklahoma City University School of Visual Arts, is a Watercolor Workshop with Caryl Morgan. If you’re in a singing mood, NOIR Bistro is hosting their Karaoke with OKC Improv Saturday night.

On Sunday, the City of Yukon will host the Pumpkin Harvest Craft Festival at the Dale Robertson Center.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

First Friday Art Walk – The Paseo Arts District, 3022 Paseo, OKC – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OKC Thunder vs Boston Celtics – Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., OKC – Tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

Opera On Tap OKC – Noir bistro & Bar, 701 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC – From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Bedlam Bash 5K & Tailgate – Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson Ave., OKC – Starts at 9 a.m.

Pumpkin Palooza – Myriad Botanical Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The Wonderful Music of Oz – Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Ave., OKC – Show starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Pint Rider OKC: Brewery Bike Crawl – Anthem Brewing Company, 908 SW 4th St., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday Funday Paint ‘n Wine – Waters Edge Winery, 712 N. Broadway Ave., OKC – From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage Trouble – Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd St., OKC – Doors open at 7 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.