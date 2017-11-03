Darci Lynne OKC Show Sells Out, Second Show Added - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Darci Lynne OKC Show Sells Out, Second Show Added

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

iHeartMEDIA is presenting the “Darci Lynne  Homecoming Show”, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Criterion at 7:00 p.m.

KJ103’s Morning Show, TJ, Janet, & Jrod, will host the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show.  Special guest will be announced at a later time.  The event is located at the Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown. Tickets will go on sale Friday November 3rd, 2017 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Oklahoma Native, Darci Lynne, is a 13-year-old comedian, singer, and ventriloquist.  She won the hearts of Americans when she won season 12 of America’s Got Talent in September 2017. She performs with an array of puppets including Petunia, Oscar and Edna Doorknocker.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.