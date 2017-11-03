Darci Lynne OKC Show Sells Out, Second Show Added

iHeartMEDIA is presenting the “Darci Lynne Homecoming Show”, Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Criterion at 7:00 p.m.

KJ103’s Morning Show, TJ, Janet, & Jrod, will host the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show. Special guest will be announced at a later time. The event is located at the Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown. Tickets will go on sale Friday November 3rd, 2017 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Oklahoma Native, Darci Lynne, is a 13-year-old comedian, singer, and ventriloquist. She won the hearts of Americans when she won season 12 of America’s Got Talent in September 2017. She performs with an array of puppets including Petunia, Oscar and Edna Doorknocker.