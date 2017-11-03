SE OKC House Fire Reported Thursday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

SE OKC House Fire Reported Thursday Night

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A vacant house caught on fire late Thursday in southeast in Oklahoma City.

The fire happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of SE 45. 

Firefighters said the home started as a fire for warmth in the closet. Neighbors told firefighters homeless people stay the night in the boarded up home.

The home, worth $25,000, sustained damage worth $6,250. No injuries were reported. 

