Kingfisher Co. Quakes Prompt Quick Action

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is taking action following a spike in earthquakes in Kingfisher County.

The latest, a 2.6 magnitude, came just hours ago.

Leaders within the Oklahoma Corporation Commission have directed disposal wells near the epicenter of the quakes to reduce their activity.

The Commission has recorded at least seven seismic events in the Kingfisher County area of concern within the past two weeks.

They ranged from magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.1.

This prompted an almost immediate response from the Corporation Commission directed at nearby disposal wells.

"For now, we have directed two disposal wells that are closest to the earthquake activity in the Hennessey area to cut back on their volume by 25 percent. This is in addition to the 40 percent volume reduction we ordered last year," OCC spokesman Matt Skinner said.

In the meantime, an induced seismicity team with the Commission will hold a private meeting Friday with the Oklahoma Geological Society to review data from the area. 

