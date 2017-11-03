40 Million Fire Extinguishers Have Been Recalled

You'll want to check your fire extinguisher, because it may not work and could be deadly. Millions are being recalled.

Kidde one of the leading manufacturers in the industry is recalling 40.5 million extinguishers.

The recall covers 134 models.

They were sold between 1973 and August of this year at stores like Sears, Montgomery Ward, Walmart, Home Depot, and even Amazon.com.

Some commercial trucks, RVs and boats were also equipped with them.

The massive recall comes three years after a car fire turned fatal when a Kidde fire extinguisher being used by firefighters failed to work.

Despite hundreds of reports by Kidde of failed activation, multiple injuries and one death, firefighters told News 9 in large fire, extinguishers are safe and effective if properly used.

A couple things to keep in mind include making sure your nozzle is free of debris, that there's plenty of pressure, and that the size of your fire isn't beyond your control.

"What we teach people is it needs to be a fire that is still contained to the materials that were first ignited. If it's spreading beyond that, then it's too large for you, you need to go to the fire at that point," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

If small enough to tackle on your own, keep at least eight feet between you and the fire.

Then, using the acronym PASS:

P = PULL the pin on the fire extinguisher.

A = AIM the extinguisher nozzle at the base of the fire,

S = then SQUEEZE or press the handle and

S = SWEEP from side to side until the fire is out.

Firefighters tell me a good rule of thumb is to replace your fire extinguisher every 10 years, but instead of just throwing away your old one, use it to practice with before tossing it out.

Click here to view a full list of recalled fire extinguishers.