NW OKC Police Chase Ends In Crash

An overnight police chase in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash.

Police noticed a reportedly stolen vehicle early Friday near NW 16 and Portland. An officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but the vehicle sped away.

The chase ended near NW 10 and Ann Arbor. The passenger of the vehicle was detained while the driver ran away.

K-9 officers were called to the scene but the driver was not found.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.