4-Year-Old Critical After Multi-Vehicle Crash On John Kilpatrick Turnpike

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old is in critical condition following a four-vehicle crash on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

According to OHP, a car driven by 39-year-old Phillip Patterson, of Wellston, was traveling westbound approaching the Santa Fe Toll Plaza when he failed to slow down and rear-ended a car, causing a chain reaction involving two more vehicles.

Patterson was transported to a local hospital, and was treated and released.

The driver and passengers of the second vehicle, a 36-year-old female and two children, ages 8 and 4, were all injured. The female and the 8-year-old were treated and released. But OHP says, the 4-year-old was admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital. The driver of the fourth vehicle was uninjured.

According to OHP, seat belts were used in all the vehicles involved. Also, the child restraints were properly equipped.

OHP says the condition of Patterson and the cause of the crash are still under investigation.

