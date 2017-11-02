Norman PD Respond To 'Critical' Crash

Norman Police are on scene an injury crash Thursday evening.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, officers responded to the crash at 12th Ave. and Alameda around 7:15 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NPD is working a critical injury collision at 12th Ave and Alameda. Please avoid the area. #TrafficAlert — Norman Police (@normanokpd) November 3, 2017

Authorities say 12th Avenue SE from Boyd to Alameda is expected to be closed for several hours. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries.

