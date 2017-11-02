91-Year-Old Woman's Purse Stolen While Getting Flu Shot

An elderly woman's purse was swiped from where she lives and police said the suspect went on a spending spree with her credit card. Police need the public's help tracking down the person who took advantage of the 91-year-old woman.

The purse was taken from the Veraden Senior Living in Edmond where the 91-year-old woman lives.

“It’s just a terrible thing to have someone take a little woman’s purse,” said Jan Jenkins, elderly victim’s mother. “With all her stuff and belongings.”

Jenkins said her elderly mother went downstairs for a flu shot and took her purse and walker. Inside her purse was a phone, credit card and cash. The 91-year-old woman thought she misplaced her belongings.

“I kind of dismissed it because she is forgetful,” said Jenkins. “That was my mistake. I should have been a little more on top of it.”

Several days later they learned someone went on a spending spree with the stolen credit card. Police obtained a picture of the suspect as was leaving a metro Walmart. Police said the woman used the card at ten stores across the metro, racking up more than $800 in charges.

“The woman used the credit card in several locations in northwest Oklahoma City,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The locations were places like Walmart, Target, Walgreens and grocery stores in the northwest Oklahoma City area.”

The victim does not recognize the woman but Jenkins said the apron she is wearing looks familiar.

“The picture we saw she had a black apron on,” said Jenkins. “That is exactly what they wear in the kitchen in the restaurant or dining room area.”

Veraden Senior Living officials said they are cooperating with the investigation but it does not involve any of their employees.

The victim's daughter said her elderly mother rarely leaves her home. She is now warning others to stay aware of their surroundings at all times.

“I would just hate for it to happen to someone else,” said Jenkins.

Police said the suspect used the credit card in only a matter of hours before it was shut down.