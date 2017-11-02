Police Arrest Suspect After Standoff At Norman Apartment

Police officers were involved in a standoff with a 17-year-old suspect believed to be connected to a domestic disturbance call in Norman, Thursday afternoon. After three hours, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Norman Police were first called out to the domestic incident in an area near 24th Avenue NW and Dakota Street. Authorities say, when officers arrived on scene the suspect pointed a gun at the officers before barricading himself inside an apartment unit at the Chateau Normandy apartment complex.

Then, the police SWAT team was called to the scene.

Cleveland Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect, though authorities say the school was mostly empty. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

At 7 p.m., police arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: Officers believe he is now in an apartment near 24th and Dakota. SWAT Team has been activated — Norman Police (@normanokpd) November 2, 2017