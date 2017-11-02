Norman Police Searching For Suspect Involved In Domestic Disturbance

Police officers are searching for the suspect of a domestic disturbance call in Norman, Thursday afternoon.

Norman Police are searching for the suspect, who has yet to be identified, in an area near 24th Avenue NW and Dakota Street. Authorities do not know if the suspect has a weapon, but they are advising the public to avoid the area.

Officials believe the suspect may be holed up in an apartment unit at the Chateau Normandy apartment complex.

Cleveland Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect, though authorities say the school was mostly empty. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.