Paul George And Girlfriend Welcome Second Child

Thunder forward Paul George and his girlfriend Daniela Rajic welcomed their second child on Wednesday, making the announcement on Instagram.More >>
Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season. He has now recorded a triple-double against every league opponent in his career.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma women’s basketball begins at No. 22 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history.More >>
Times, places, bathrooms and everything college football fans need to know for College GameDay's Stillwater appearance.More >>
