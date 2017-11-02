Oklahoma City Principal On Leave After Student-Led Protest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma City Principal On Leave After Student-Led Protest

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City principal remains on paid leave a week after dozens of students protested overcrowding and other conditions at their school.

Northeast Academy for Health Sciences and Engineering Principal Sue Starr was removed two days after the Oct. 23 protest. School district officials didn't explain the reason for the suspension.

About 150 students claimed the July relocation of several administrative employees, including the superintendent, to Northeast affected their quality of education.

Starr's attorney told The Oklahoman that the educator was put in a "no-win situation" as she tried to be receptive to concerns by students, faculty and administrators.

The district says its employees are expected to remain at the school until its administrative offices are relocated in 2019.

