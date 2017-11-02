Oklahoma Family Says ICE Tricked Man Into Being Deported - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Family Says ICE Tricked Man Into Being Deported

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma family says their father and husband was tricked by federal immigration officials and deported to Mexico.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials say 44-year-old Luis Plaza Moreno of Norman was arrested in October at an Oklahoma City immigration office after failing to report to ICE agents for more than three years. ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok says Moreno was deported on Saturday.

Moreno entered the U.S. illegally in 2002. His attorney and family say he was granted a stay of deportation in 2011 after being arrested for driving without a license and that he checked in regularly with ICE until 2014 when he was told not to return.

Attorney Giovanni Perry says Moreno was arrested Oct. 25 when he went to the immigration office to renew his work permit.

