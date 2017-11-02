Police Investigating After K9 Officer Shot Near Edmond

Police are investigating after a K9 officer was shot in an area just to the northeast of Edmond, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 an off-duty Boley Police officer was driving in the area when he pulled over to let the K9 out because it looked sick. The place where the officer pulled over was near a gun range, at Waterloo Road and Midwest Boulevard.

The officer said the dog was on a long leash, and was rooting through some bushes when the officer heard a loud “pop or crack” and noticed that the dog had been shot. The K9 was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where it is undergoing surgery. The severity of its injury is not known at this time.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are out at the scene trying to determine where the shot originated.

