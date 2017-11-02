Fallin Names New Health Secretary To Her Cabinet - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Names New Health Secretary To Her Cabinet

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin has named the director of the state Office of Juvenile Affairs as Oklahoma's secretary of health and human services.

Fallin said Thursday that OJA director Steven Buck will replace Terry Cline on her cabinet.

Cline resigned earlier this week as both health and human services secretary and as state health commissioner after the state Health Department's board of directors accused him of mismanaging department finances.

State finance secretary Preston Doerflinger has been named interim health commissioner.

Buck will continue as director of the juvenile affairs office. His appointment as health and human services secretary is pending approval by the state Senate.

