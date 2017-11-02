Kingfisher County Continues To Shake After 3 Days Of Quakes

For the third straight day, an earthquake of a 3.0 magnitude or higher has been recorded in Kingfisher County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported about 7:05 a.m. Thursday. Its epicenter was about one mile southeast of Jacks, less than 25 miles south of Enid, 28 miles west, northwest of Guthrie and 44 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than one mile deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.