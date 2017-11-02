OKC Homicide Rate Projected To Exceed 2016's Number

The homicide rate in Oklahoma City is on the rise.

Last year, police investigated 78 homicides.

If the trend continues, with just two months left in the calendar year, we'll exceed that number.

According to NewsOK, 71 people have died in homicides so far this year with an average of seven people each month.

Eight of the victims were female while 63 were male.

The deadliest month in June with 11 deaths.

At this time last year, 63 people were killed.

If the murder rate continues, come December 31, the number of deaths could reach 84.