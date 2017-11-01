My 2 Cents: No Protests During LAPD Rendition Of National Anthem

I'm not a huge baseball guy, but it did my heart good to see the way Major League Baseball handled the National Anthem before Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night.

There were no protests, and there were players on the field from a range of ethnicities and life experiences, but they honored the flag and so did the Dodgers organization.

The Dodgers brought out a quartet of Los Angeles Police officers, who did a great job harmonizing through the anthem to a rousing ovation from fans. No players were kneeling that I saw, the ones I saw had their ballcaps over their hearts.

By the way, an officer sang the anthem before last night's game in LA too. Immediately made me wonder if it wasn't a bit of a swipe at the NFL.

Sadly, it's almost impossible for me to imagine a quartet of police officers being invited to sing at an NFL game, or wanting to at this point.

I saw some people on Twitter questioning why the officers were singing the anthem, and why they were armed?

They were armed, so they can protect us, that's what they do, whether we complain about it or not.

Good job LAPD and thank you Major League Baseball.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.