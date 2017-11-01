Former OKC Funeral Director Bound Over In Peeping Tom Case

A former funeral director heard the state's evidence against him during a preliminary hearing in Oklahoma County District Court Wednesday.

Kentrell Brown, 33, was bound over for trial in the peeping tom case. He is out of jail on a $70,000 bond. Brown is accused of peeping in windows at the Fountain Lake Apartments near Eastern and Memorial in November 2016.

Oklahoma City Police arrested Brown after finding him in a breezeway of the apartment complex. Police reports indicated he had lotion in his pocket and mud on his shoes that matched the footprints located outside of a nearby window. Oklahoma County prosecutors also introduced evidence found on a video camera in Brown's car. The camera contained 14 videos of nude women that was captured by looking through windows of homes in northern Oklahoma County.

Investigators believe Brown was operating in the area between Eastern Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue from Memorial Road up to Covell Road.

"There's not been anybody who has ever witnessed him videotape any of this stuff," said prominent defense attorney Scott Adams.

Adams contends someone other than his client, Brown, captured the pornographic videos.

"This is an old camera that he has had for a very short period of time," Adams explained. "He got it from a third party. I don't know whether or not they are the ones who did it but it is the government's requirement to prove he made these video tapes."

Adams said is confident Brown will be exonerated.

Prosecutors, however, believe cell phone records corroborate the evidence in the case. The videos were date stamped. Brown's phone was allegedly pinging to cell phone towers in Oklahoma County at the same date and times the videos were captured.

However, several victims remain unidentified.

The videos contain nudity, preventing investigators from releasing the images to the public in an effort to identify the victims. One image, with a naked woman cropped out, was released in January 2017. The video is shot through blinds of a window and shows a man who is on crutches, wearing a Nike t-shirt. At last check, that man has not been identified.

Adams argues it is a circumstantial case that will be difficult for the state to prove.

"The issue at trial will be whether or not he took the videos," said Adams. "He says he didn't, and I believe him."

As a routine, prosecutors refrain from commenting on an open case.