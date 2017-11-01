Student Indicted In Death Of Texas Tech Police Officer

Authorities say a 19-year-old college student has been indicted in last month's fatal shooting of a Texas Tech University police officer.

A Lubbock County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Hollis Daniels III of Seguin on a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. The case involves the Oct. 9 slaying of Officer Floyd East Jr.

Investigators say East was fatally shot at campus police headquarters while booking Daniels on a drug possession charge after a search of the student's dormitory room.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without opportunity for parole. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.