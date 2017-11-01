State's New Left Lane Law Now In Effect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State's New Left Lane Law Now In Effect

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma’s new “Left Lane Law” took affect Wednesday. The law targets inattentive highway drivers, who stay in the far-left lane.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a reason the law was made is because those motorists cause traffic tie-ups and road rage incidents.

Trooper Cale Witter works in Oklahoma County and says the new law will help the flow of highway traffic.

“We want to educate the public,” he said. "We’re not out here trying to take people’s money. We’re just trying to make it as safe as possible for everyone."

