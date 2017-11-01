Kids Come To The Rescue During Apartment Fire In SE OKC

Three kids come to the rescue as a fire sparks up at an apartment complex in SE Oklahoma City, Wednesday evening.

The kids saw flames and called 9-1-1, then tried to save a neighbor they thought was trapped before firefighters arrived on scene.

"We ran to the door and we tried to open it, it was locked so I kicked down the door and opened it. That's when I heard somebody fall, and that's when I left because of the smoke."

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Wentwood at Grand Hill complex in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal, a little before 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters, did not find the victim, but a young boy was checked out by paramedics and released.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the blaze.

