Kids Come To The Rescue During Apartment Fire In SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three kids come to the rescue as a fire sparks up at an apartment complex in SE Oklahoma City, Wednesday evening. 

The kids saw flames and called 9-1-1, then tried to save a neighbor they thought was trapped before firefighters arrived on scene.

"We ran to the door and we tried to open it, it was locked so I kicked down the door and opened it. That's when I heard somebody fall, and that's when I left because of the smoke."

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Wentwood at Grand Hill complex in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal, a little before 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters, did not find the victim, but a young boy was checked out by paramedics and released. 

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the blaze.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
