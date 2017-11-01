Crews Responding To Apartment Fire In SE OKC

Crews are responding to a reported apartment fire in SE Oklahoma City, Wednesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the apartment in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal, a little before 7:00 p.m.

Witnesses told News 9, a teen saw the apartment on fire and kicked in the the door to help rescue a child inside. That child is being evaluated at the scene.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the blaze.

