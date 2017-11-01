Integris Breaks Ground On First Micro-Hospital

Integris has broken ground on Oklahoma’s first micro-hospital in Moore at SW 34th and the I-35 service road. Micro-hospitals are smaller than a conventional hospital.

The one in Moore will be 50,000 sq./ft. and be completed in January of 2019.

Integris says it will offer 90 percent of the medical services many patients and families will ever need.

“This really puts care closer to the neighborhood where people are actually living,” says Integris President and CEO Bruce Lawrence.

The idea is cut down on ER wait times with a facility that is open 24 hours a day.

Along with the Moore location, Integris plans to build three other micro-hospitals that will be completed by the end of 2019.

Each will have eight to 10 inpatient beds for observation and short-stay use and include the same number of emergency treatment and triage rooms. They will be located in far west and northwest OKC and in Del City.